Unrest on Ambedkar Jayanti: Processions and Protests Turn Violent in UP
Tensions escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Agra, and Lakhimpur Kheri during Ambedkar Jayanti. In Kasganj, stone-pelting disrupted a procession, injuring a police constable, while in Agra unrest ensued at Parshuram Chowk. A statue installation in Lakhimpur Kheri led to violent clashes. Police intervention restored order in each district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Violence marred Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Uttar Pradesh as tensions flared in Kasganj, Agra, and Lakhimpur Kheri. In Kasganj, chaos ensued when stones were hurled at an Ambedkar commemorative procession, resulting in injuries and arrests.
Agra experienced brief unrest as individuals attempted to disrupt the peace at Parshuram Chowk, leading to police intervention.
In Lakhimpur Kheri, a heated clash broke out over the installation of an Ambedkar statue, with authorities using mild force to restore calm. Police investigations are underway to identify instigators behind these incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Growth Outpaces Global Projections Amid West Asia Unrest
Violence and Unrest in Manipur: Clashes Erupt Amidst Suspicion and Tension
BMS Urges Action Amid Manesar and Noida Labour Unrest
Uttar Pradesh Imposes Interim Wage Hike Amid Noida Unrest
Uttar Pradesh Opens Door to Dialogue Amid Noida Unrest