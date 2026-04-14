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Unrest on Ambedkar Jayanti: Processions and Protests Turn Violent in UP

Tensions escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Agra, and Lakhimpur Kheri during Ambedkar Jayanti. In Kasganj, stone-pelting disrupted a procession, injuring a police constable, while in Agra unrest ensued at Parshuram Chowk. A statue installation in Lakhimpur Kheri led to violent clashes. Police intervention restored order in each district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:25 IST
Unrest on Ambedkar Jayanti: Processions and Protests Turn Violent in UP
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  • India

Violence marred Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Uttar Pradesh as tensions flared in Kasganj, Agra, and Lakhimpur Kheri. In Kasganj, chaos ensued when stones were hurled at an Ambedkar commemorative procession, resulting in injuries and arrests.

Agra experienced brief unrest as individuals attempted to disrupt the peace at Parshuram Chowk, leading to police intervention.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, a heated clash broke out over the installation of an Ambedkar statue, with authorities using mild force to restore calm. Police investigations are underway to identify instigators behind these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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