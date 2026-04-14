Left Menu

India Celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with Nationwide Events

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated across India with political leaders and public figures participating in events. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan delivers a lecture, while regional leaders, including PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta, inaugurate key developments. Various political parties use the occasion for public outreach and support for women's reservation bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 10:03 IST
India Celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with Nationwide Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India marks Ambedkar Jayanti with a flurry of activities as leaders and citizens honor the legacy of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set to deliver a memorable lecture commemorating the event. Nationwide, political figures take the opportunity to engage with the public.

In the north, PM Narendra Modi visits Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders organize outreach efforts. Haryana and Punjab host state-level functions, emphasizing Ambedkar's contributions.

In the west, homage is paid at significant sites in Mumbai and Nagpur. Delhi sees the opening of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Across regions, events underscore political movements, such as support for women's reservation bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

 United States
2
Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
3
China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

 Global
4
Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026