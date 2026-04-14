India Celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with Nationwide Events
Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated across India with political leaders and public figures participating in events. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan delivers a lecture, while regional leaders, including PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta, inaugurate key developments. Various political parties use the occasion for public outreach and support for women's reservation bills.
- Country:
- India
India marks Ambedkar Jayanti with a flurry of activities as leaders and citizens honor the legacy of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set to deliver a memorable lecture commemorating the event. Nationwide, political figures take the opportunity to engage with the public.
In the north, PM Narendra Modi visits Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders organize outreach efforts. Haryana and Punjab host state-level functions, emphasizing Ambedkar's contributions.
In the west, homage is paid at significant sites in Mumbai and Nagpur. Delhi sees the opening of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Across regions, events underscore political movements, such as support for women's reservation bills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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