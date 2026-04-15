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Tensions Ignite on Ambedkar Jayanti: Clashes Across Uttar Pradesh

Tension escalated on Ambedkar Jayanti in several Uttar Pradesh districts. Clashes erupted in Kasganj, Agra, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Lucknow due to stone-pelting incidents, confrontations over statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and procession obstructions. Authorities intervened with law enforcement to regain control and ensure peace and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:36 IST
Tensions Ignite on Ambedkar Jayanti: Clashes Across Uttar Pradesh
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Heightened tensions marked Ambedkar Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Agra, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Lucknow districts. The unrest primarily involved altercations sparked by a procession celebrating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, clashing groups over his statue installations, and political motives fueling disruptions.

In Kasganj, chaos ensued during a Shobha Yatra after stone-pelting incidents, necessitating police intervention to quell group tensions. Agra faced brief unrest as youths climbed a symbolic structure, prompting a police-managed de-escalation. Lakhimpur Kheri saw group clashes over statue placement on government land, with authorities swiftly restoring order amid assembly tensions.

In the capital, Lucknow, factional disputes over garlanding Ambedkar's statue led to arrests after shots were fired without injuries. Officials maintained peace across affected areas with strategic law enforcement deployment, emphasizing the significance of legal accountability in dissecting the day's disruptions' origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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