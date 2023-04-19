Left Menu

Punjab Min Dhaliwal holds meeting with farmer leaders on agricultural issues

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday held a meeting with some farmers leaders on agricultural issues. In the meeting, farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Baldev Singh Sirsa and senior officials of the agriculture department were present.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:59 IST
Punjab Min Dhaliwal holds meeting with farmer leaders on agricultural issues
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@kdhaliwalaap)
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday held a meeting with some farmers' leaders on agricultural issues. During the meeting held at his office here, Dhaliwal directed the principal secretary of the Agriculture Department to get the details of the farmers who have not received compensation for crop damage from the deputy commissioners by May 15 so that the compensation can be given to the farmers on time.

According to an official statement, Dhaliwal directed the officials/employees of the Revenue Department and Agriculture Department to submit a report after a proper assessment of crop damage.

Apart from this, the minister informed the farmers' representatives that he has already written to the Centre regarding the difficulties faced by the peasants near the international border in tilling their land. On another issue, Dhaliwal told them that the Punjab government has already written to the central government to provide compensation to farmers, whose animals die due to lumpy skin disease. In the meeting, farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Baldev Singh Sirsa and senior officials of the agriculture department were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023