Punjab Min Dhaliwal holds meeting with farmer leaders on agricultural issues

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday held a meeting with some farmers' leaders on agricultural issues. During the meeting held at his office here, Dhaliwal directed the principal secretary of the Agriculture Department to get the details of the farmers who have not received compensation for crop damage from the deputy commissioners by May 15 so that the compensation can be given to the farmers on time.

According to an official statement, Dhaliwal directed the officials/employees of the Revenue Department and Agriculture Department to submit a report after a proper assessment of crop damage.

Apart from this, the minister informed the farmers' representatives that he has already written to the Centre regarding the difficulties faced by the peasants near the international border in tilling their land. On another issue, Dhaliwal told them that the Punjab government has already written to the central government to provide compensation to farmers, whose animals die due to lumpy skin disease. In the meeting, farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Baldev Singh Sirsa and senior officials of the agriculture department were present.

