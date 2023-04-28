US Navy says its patrol aircraft flew through Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:06 IST
A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane flew through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the Navy's 7th Fleet said.
"The aircraft's transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement