Norway plans wider gas transport nationalisation, including at Nyhamna

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:16 IST
Norway's plan to nationalise gas pipelines owned by the Gassled company also includes an additional goal to take over other assets, including at the Nyhamna processing plant, a letter from the Norwegian energy ministry to the owners showed.

In a surprise move, Norway's government last week announced a nationalisation plan that will take effect when many existing Gassled pipeline concessions expire in 2028, but remained tight-lipped about which other assets it sought to acquire.

