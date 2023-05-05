Norway plans wider gas transport nationalisation, including at Nyhamna

Norway's plan to nationalise gas pipelines owned by the Gassled company also includes an additional goal to take over other assets, including at the Nyhamna processing plant, a letter from the Norwegian energy ministry to the owners showed.

In a surprise move, Norway's government last week announced a nationalisation plan that will take effect when many existing Gassled pipeline concessions expire in 2028, but remained tight-lipped about which other assets it sought to acquire.

