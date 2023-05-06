Charles and Camilla return to Buckingham Palace after coronation
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
King Charles and Queen Camilla returned to Buckingham Palace on Saturday following their coronation at Westminster Abbey and a lengthy military procession.
The couple will later be joined by the royal family on the balcony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement