Necessary arrangements made on travel routes of Chardham yatra: Uttarakhand govt

Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Mangesh Ghildiyal and Bhaskar Khulbe, special duty officer of Kedarnath Badrinath redevelopment works, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun on Saturday. After inspecting the works being conducted in Kedarnath and Badrinath, he discussed with the Chief Minister the reconstruction works of Kedarnath and the works being conducted under the master plan in Badrinath.

Mangesh Ghildiyal told the Chief Minister that there was some hindrance in the construction works in Kedarnath and Badrinath recently due to bad weather, but now the works have picked up pace after the weather became favourable. On this occasion, along with the master plan of Jageshwar Dham, there was a discussion on the Manskhand Mandir Mala project.

The Chief Minister said, "Despite rain and snowfall, a large number of pilgrims are coming to visit the Chardhams. Necessary arrangements have been made on the travel routes for the smooth operation of travel arrangements." CM Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the reconstruction work in Badrinath and Kedarnath is going on at a fast pace. Work is in progress day and night for the convenience of the devotees.

He said that on the lines of the world-famous Chardham, the Manaskhand Temple Garland Project has been started by the State Government in Kumaon. Under this, the master plan of Jageshwar Dham has been prepared. Under this project, the important mythological/historical places of the Kumaon division will be popularized by linking them with the circuit so that pilgrims/tourists from India and abroad can be attracted to come here and their journey can be made easy. (ANI)

