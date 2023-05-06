Police foil smuggling bid, seize drugs worth Rs 6 crore in North Tripura

Three persons were arrested while entering Tripura at Churai Bari Gate for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs worth Rs 6 crore from Assam to Agartala, police said. The police seized nearly 60,000 Yaba tablets at Churai Bari Gate (CBG) at the Assam-Tripura border.

"The consignment was meant to be smuggled from Assam to Agartala, capital of Tripura," the police said. Yaba is psychotropic a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and it is produced largely in Myanmar.

The three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). As per the sources, this is the highest amount of drug seizures in a single incident.

Earlier in 2022, the police had seized around 5500 kilograms of Ganja (weed) at Mungiakami in the Khowai district in Tripura which was the highest in a single incident. (ANI)

