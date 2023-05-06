Meghalaya govt arranges special flights to bring back students from violence hit Manipur

The government of Meghalaya is arranging special flights to bring back stranded students in violence-hit Manipur, said an official statement on Saturday. Special flights from Imphal to Shillong are being arranged by the authorities to bring students back at the earliest. Travel arrangements will be made on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of May.

According to the official statement, two officers have been deputed by the Government of Meghalaya to travel and stay in Imphal to oversee the transfer of students and citizens from the state and arrange for local support for safe travels for the students. Transport Department is arranging vehicles for students/citizens arriving at Guwahati Airport, and food arrangements are also being made at the airport. The Government is in touch with the students in Manipur to monitor the situation and provide them with every assistance for their safe return, read the statement.

Sixty-six students were evacuated from Imphal Airport to Guwahati Airport in Assam as on Friday. Eight more students evacuated on Saturday morning. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also held a meeting with officials and sought details of the evacuation process of students from affected areas on Saturday. Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Held meeting with officials to check the status of the evacuation process of students from Manipur to Meghalaya. The team is working round the clock to ensure our students from the state are back home safe." (ANI)

