Left Menu

Meghalaya govt arranges special flights to bring back students from violence hit Manipur

Special flights from Imphal to Shillong are being arranged by the authorities to bring students back at the earliest. Travel arrangements will be made on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of May.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:53 IST
Meghalaya govt arranges special flights to bring back students from violence hit Manipur
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma holding meeting with officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Meghalaya is arranging special flights to bring back stranded students in violence-hit Manipur, said an official statement on Saturday. Special flights from Imphal to Shillong are being arranged by the authorities to bring students back at the earliest. Travel arrangements will be made on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of May.

According to the official statement, two officers have been deputed by the Government of Meghalaya to travel and stay in Imphal to oversee the transfer of students and citizens from the state and arrange for local support for safe travels for the students. Transport Department is arranging vehicles for students/citizens arriving at Guwahati Airport, and food arrangements are also being made at the airport. The Government is in touch with the students in Manipur to monitor the situation and provide them with every assistance for their safe return, read the statement.

Sixty-six students were evacuated from Imphal Airport to Guwahati Airport in Assam as on Friday. Eight more students evacuated on Saturday morning. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also held a meeting with officials and sought details of the evacuation process of students from affected areas on Saturday. Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Held meeting with officials to check the status of the evacuation process of students from Manipur to Meghalaya. The team is working round the clock to ensure our students from the state are back home safe." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023