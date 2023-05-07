Air raid alerts issued for most of eastern Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 05:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 01:00 IST
Ukrainian officials issued air raid alerts on Saturday evening for areas covering roughly two-thirds of the country.
The alerts extended from the capital Kyiv and regions to the west of it through all regions in the east as well as south to Kherson region and Russian-annexed Crimea.
