Maharashtra: Minor detained for "derogatory" remarks against Shivaji Maharaj; police register case

Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a minor for allegedly posting "derogatory" comments on social media against Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said on Sunday. The accused youth has been detained, police said.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police and the minor was taken into custody," a police officer of the Thane police said. In November last year, former Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari courted controversy by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

An outrage sparked following his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra. In February this year, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) spokesperson Sanjay Raut targeted former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his resignation and said that this was people's demand due to his remark on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule.

"Changing the Governor isn't a favour to Maharashtra, many Governors have been changed. It's been a year since the people of Maharashtra demanded a change of Governor because of his (BS Koshiyari) remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule," Raut had told reporters. Slamming the central government, he had said, "It was necessary to remove the governor immediately after his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule but the central government did not do it. But never mind because it will be recorded in history that the BJP and the central government will support the governor who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

