"This is the fight for country's dignity": Bajrang Punia

With farmers marching into the national capital from various states to show solidarity with protesting wrestlers in the national capital, star grappler and Olympian Bajrang Punia on Sunday said theirs was a fight for the "country's dignity". Speaking to ANI at the protest site near the iconic Jantar Mantar, Punia said, "We will protest as long as we don't get justice. This is the fight for the respect and dignity of our country's daughters and mothers and also for the dignity of the country."

"We are thankful to people who are coming here to extend their support. To those who are coming here to express solidarity with us, I would say please ensure peace," Punia said. The Olympic bronze medallist also urged the police administration not to trouble or harass those who were visiting the site to stand with the protesting wrestlers.

"We are receiving support from the whole country. People from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Indore are arriving here to stand with us," he said. Some of India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshee Mallik, have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, demanding his arrest. Singh, the six-time MP has denied the allegations.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed at the wrestlers' protest site near Jantar Mantar ahead of the farmers' march.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced that they will hold nationwide protests, including in Delhi, in support of the wrestlers. According to an SKM statement on Saturday, several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Speaking on the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, farmer leader Joginder Singh, at the Tikri border, said, "They are in power and it is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long, but we will fight against it." The SKM had spearheaded the year-long farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed farm laws. (ANI)

