Assam: Doctor couple arrested for abusing, torturing adopted minor daughter

A doctor couple was arrested by Guwahati City Police for allegedly abusing and torturing a four-year-old child they had adopted, informed officials. Police on Saturday night arrested Psychiatrist Sangeeta Datta from Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district a day after her husband Dr Walliul Islam who is a gastrointestinal and advanced general surgeon, was held from his residence in the capital city of Assam.

According to police officials, a case has been registered against the doctor couple at Paltan Bazar police station under various Sections of IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nandini Kakati, said that police received information that, a 4-year-old minor girl's hands were tied to a pole on the terrace and police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the minor girl.

"At first, they (the doctor couple) said that the girl is their own child, but during the investigation, we found that she was not their child and they adopted her. When we rescued the minor girl, we also found several injuries, and burn marks on her body. The minor girl also told us that she was tortured by the couple. During the investigation we have found many other complaints," Nandini Kakati said. The police official also said that they have arrested the accused couple and a police investigation is on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)