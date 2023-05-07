Left Menu

Make 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in Delhi, BJP leader urges CM Kejriwal

Stating that the 'The Kerala Story' exposes the conspiracy of love jihad, religious conversion and terrorism, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Sunday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding to make the movie tax free in the national capital.

"You, being the Chief Minister should speak to the Censor Board and get it classified as 'U-A' instead of 'A' so that more and more girls can watch the movie and understand the truth of love jihad," the letter read. He further requested to make the newly released film 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the national capital and organize a free show for girl students of classes XI, XII and graduation.

"I agree that 'Kerala Story' is a film based on the background of the state of Kerala, but it has a social message for the whole country, especially for Hindu girls," he stated. He also urged CM Kejriwal to watch the movie along with his family.

Earlier on May 6, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made 'The Kerala Story' film tax-free in the state. "The Kerala Story exposes the conspiracy of love jihad, religious conversion and terrorism and brings out its hideous face. The film tells how the daughters get entangled in the trap of love jihad in momentary sentimentality and how they are ruined. The film also exposes the design of terrorism. This film makes us aware," the MP Chief Minister said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

Chouhan said that the film makes people aware of the religious conversions and that everyone including the children should watch the movie. "We have already made a law against religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh. But the film makes us aware that everyone should watch this film, including the children and daughters. That's why the Madhya Pradesh government is making this film tax-free in the state," he said.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie hit the theatres on May 5 after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

