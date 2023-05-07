Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:34 IST
IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers c Rashid Khan b Sharma 48 Quinton de Kock b Rashid Khan 70 Deepak Hooda c Tewatia b Mohammed Shami 11 Marcus Stoinis c Mohammed Shami b Sharma 4 Nicholas Pooran c Mohammed Shami b Noor Ahmad 3 Ayush Badoni c Noor Ahmad b Sharma 21 Swapnil Singh not out 2 Krunal Pandya c Miller b Sharma 0 Ravi Bishnoi not out 4 Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-114, 3-130, 4-140, 5-153, 6-166, 7-166 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-37-1, Hardik Pandya 3-0-37-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-34-1, Noor Ahmad 4-0-26-1, Mohit Sharma 4-0-29-4, Alzarri Joseph 1-0-5-0.

