Left Menu

SP's Shivpal Yadav says, BJP ministers influencing officers in Civic polls in UP

Shivpal on Sunday while campaigning in Bharatna of Etawah district claimed that all the BJP ministers and the Deputy CM who are campaigning in the state know that the public is not going to vote for them but they still come just to pressurize the officers.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:36 IST
SP's Shivpal Yadav says, BJP ministers influencing officers in Civic polls in UP
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav alleged that BJP ministers who are engaged in civic polls campaigns of pressuring officials. Shivpal on Sunday while campaigning in Bharatna of Etawah district claimed that all the BJP ministers who are campaigning in the state know that the public is not going to vote for them but they still come just to pressurize the officers.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is nervous because people are not voting for them. All the ministers and the Deputy CM, who are engaged in the election campaign, are coming here only to put pressurize the officers as they know the public is not going to vote for them. But the public will not tolerate this." "The biggest mafia and brokers are in the BJP only and the CM needs to get it investigated," the senior SP leader claimed.

Yadav also praised the works done by the SP candidate Ajay Yadav Gullu in Bharatna Municipality while he was the Chairman. He claimed that people are happy with the developmental work done by Gullu and they are going to make him win. When asked about EVMs, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "It's is the responsibility of the election commission to ensure that the machine works properly and to conduct fair an election."

Shivpal also questioned the current government on the situation of law and order in the state and alleged that even MPs and MLAs are not being heard. While UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that, the double-engine government has made the best use of the locks made in Aligarh, by putting them on riots, making Uttar Pradesh completely free of riots completely.

Uttar Pradesh will undergo a second round of voting for municipal elections to be held on May 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023