Left Menu

Five dedicated cyber police stations in Chhattisgarh to probe cybercrimes

Amid increasing cases of online forgeries, cyberbullying and other cybercrimes, one dedicated cyber police station each will be established in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur and Surguja police ranges.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:51 IST
Five dedicated cyber police stations in Chhattisgarh to probe cybercrimes
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kavi Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Police will be establishing cyber police stations in five ranges of the state to prevent and investigate cybercrimes, including online financial frauds, cyberbullying and others. Amid increasing cases of online forgeries, cyberbullying and other cybercrimes, one dedicated cyber police station each will be established in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur and Surguja police ranges.

As per the information, the administrative approval in this connection has been received and preparations for the establishment of these police stations at the earliest are ongoing. "For cyber police stations in ranges, 120 posts have been approved to deal with the cases of cybercrimes. The first cyber police stations in the state will be established in Police Headquarters in Raipur wherein high-profile cases will be probed", said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kavi Gupta, elaborating that the police stations in ranges will investigate the cases from districts.

Shedding more details about this initiative, ASP Gupta informed that apart from the investigation, the police station in PHQ here will be utilized as a training centre for offering training to the police personnel and officials to investigate the matter. A large number of cybercrimes are reported across the state every month and maximum cases fall in the category of withdrawing money from the bank accounts of victims. Due to the non-availability of adequate numbers of skilled personnel, such cases either remain pending or police stations refuse to work on them. In the investigation of cybercrimes, time is the most important factor, said the officer, adding that if the case of online fraud is reported timely then the extent of loss could be reduced and money siphoned from the victim's bank account could be put on hold.

If a person falls victim to cybercrime, he/she should lodge the complaint by dialling police helpline number 1930, which is operational 24 hours, said ASP Gupta. Similarly, in the case of cyberbullying (wherein obscene image or video of the victims are being circulated in cyberspace) also timely reporting of cases play a vital role, said the ASP and further explained that if reported timely, police can ensure it is blocked and prevent the content from getting viral.

Victims of cybercrimes can avail the help from the police helpline number 1930 and from the website of the Government of India cybercrime.gov.in, he added. Once all the cyber police stations become operational, the investigation will receive a major boost, the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023