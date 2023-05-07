Left Menu

West Bengal: RPF seizes gold worth Rs 1.77 cr at Howrah railway station

"Railway Protection Force( RPF)/Howrah has apprehended one person with the recovery of 2.985 Kgs Gold Ornaments of valued Rs. 1,77,45,825/- at Howrah Railway Station on 06.05.2023," the official said.

RPF officials with recovered gold (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Howrah on Saturday seized a total of 2.985 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.77 crores at Howrah railway station, an official said. In this regard, RPF has apprehended one person identified as Abhijeet Kumar, a native of Bihar.

"Railway Protection Force( RPF)/Howrah has apprehended one person with the recovery of 2.985 Kgs Gold Ornaments of valued Rs 1,77,45,825 at Howrah Railway Station on 06.05.2023," the official said. "During surveillance, the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) and Crime Investigation Branch of Railway Protection Force, Howrah station, detained one person namely Abhijeet Kumar of Sarayaganj, Muzaffarpur (Bihar) with his bag in dubious condition. Upon thorough searching of his bag, 2.985 Kgs Gold ornaments valued at Rs 1,77,45,825 were found inside it. Being asked, he failed to produce any supporting document against the recovered gold ornaments," the official added.

The officials further mentioned that the accused could not provide any legitimate proof regarding the possession of gold. "Upon interrogation, the person revealed that the said gold ornaments belong to his father, Rakesh Kumar Verma who runs a Jewellery shop named Sri Alankar Mandir at Muzaffarpur (Bihar) and for which he is carrying the said gold ornaments. However, he could not provide any substantial evidence to support his claim. On information, Deepak Kumar, Inspector of Customs, P&I, Branch, Custom House, Kolkata-1 received the same for further needful action," the official said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

