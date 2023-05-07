Left Menu

J-K: ACS Atal Dulloo visits vegetable growing areas of Srinagar, takes stock of agriculture scenario

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo on Sunday, visited vegetable growing areas of the Srinagar district including Maloora, Takanwari and adjacent parts to take stock of the agriculture scenario.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, on Sunday visited vegetable growing areas of Srinagar district including Maloora, Takanwari and adjacent parts to take stock of agriculture scenario. Speaking to the farmer's gathering, ACS said that the poly houses being provided to farmers by the department have created several success stories. He said that the past scenario has changed and the results of different initiatives by the department are indeed encouraging and satisfactory. He added that more and more farmers in these areas are taking Vegetable Cultivation on a commercial basis which is yielding tangible outcomes with the transformation of their living standards.

Atal Dullo said that the implementation of projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme especially in the vegetable sector is expected to revolutionize the vegetable sector of Jammu and Kashmir. ACS also visited the farms of some progressive farmers in the area and held interaction with them. He sought feedback from them regarding various interventions by the department.

Earlier, the Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, gave a detailed presentation of different programs and interventions by the department in the area. Joint Director of Agriculture Inputs, Mohammad Younis Chowdhury and senior officers of the department were present on the occasion. (ANI)

