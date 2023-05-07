Kerala: Tourist boat capsizes off Tanur coast, six dead
At least six people were killed after a tourist boat capsized off the Tanur coast in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday.
ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
At least six people were killed after a tourist boat capsized off the Tanur coast in Kerala district on Sunday. The incident happened near Tanur in Malappuram, Kerala.
Several vehicles reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation. The operation is being carried out.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement