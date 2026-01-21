Rupee Tumult: Currency Volatility Impacts Indian Economy
The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid foreign fund outflows and high demand from metal importers. Economic tensions in Europe and domestic market trends have further dented investor confidence, exacerbating currency volatility and impacting India's financial landscape.
The Indian rupee hit a historic low of 91.74 against the U.S. dollar during Wednesday's intra-day trade, as persistent foreign fund outflows and robust demand from metal importers added pressure.
Forex traders attributed the decline to ongoing economic tensions in Europe, particularly concerning the Greenland issue, coupled with proposed tariffs and a negative trend in the domestic market that has shaken investor sentiment.
On Tuesday, the rupee suffered a 7 paise drop, closing at 90.97 to the dollar. Market analysts caution that currency volatility continues to deter foreign investments into India due to risk-adjusted return concerns, reiterating the need for policy measures to stabilize the currency environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
