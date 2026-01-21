Court Closures for Republic Day Celebrations
The New Delhi Bar Association announced that Patiala House Court will be closed for a few hours on specific days, from January 22 to January 23 and January 25 to January 26, as part of the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The New Delhi Bar Association disclosed on Wednesday that the Patiala House Court will face temporary closures for a few hours on specific days as preparations for the Republic Day celebrations gear up.
A notice from the Bar Association, signed by Secretary Tarun Rana, stated that the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court has approved the closure of the New Delhi district's Patiala House Court complex. The closure will occur from 2 p.m. on January 22 to 2 p.m. on January 23.
Furthermore, the court will also be closed from 2 p.m. on January 25 to 2 p.m. on January 26, ensuring the celebrations proceed smoothly.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Upholds NEET PG Cut-Off Decision Amid Concerns
Srinagar Tightens Security for Peaceful Republic Day Celebrations
Delhi High Court Upholds Verdict Against Sengar in Unnao Custodial Death Case
Soccer-Senegal's Afcon celebrations overshadowed by threat of sanctions
Odisha's Grand Republic Day Celebrations to Exhibit Unity and Leadership