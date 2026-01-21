Court Closures for Republic Day Celebrations

The New Delhi Bar Association disclosed on Wednesday that the Patiala House Court will face temporary closures for a few hours on specific days as preparations for the Republic Day celebrations gear up.

A notice from the Bar Association, signed by Secretary Tarun Rana, stated that the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court has approved the closure of the New Delhi district's Patiala House Court complex. The closure will occur from 2 p.m. on January 22 to 2 p.m. on January 23.

Furthermore, the court will also be closed from 2 p.m. on January 25 to 2 p.m. on January 26, ensuring the celebrations proceed smoothly.