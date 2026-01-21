Left Menu

Dmall's Groundbreaking AI: Revolutionizing Retail with World Economic Forum Recognition

Dmall, a prominent digital retail solutions provider, receives the World Economic Forum's MINDS 2025 Award for its impactful AI applications in real-world retail operations, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Through AI-driven operations, Dmall has significantly increased profit, reduced labor costs, and decreased energy consumption in the retail sector.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Dmall (02586.HK), a foremost provider of digital retail solutions, garners the World Economic Forum's MINDS 2025 Award for pioneering AI applications that deliver substantial impact in practical retail environments.

Dmall's strategic AI deployment signals a transformative approach to retail operations, as demonstrated in collaboration with Wumart. Their integrated AI systems have markedly improved profit margins, slashed labor costs, and reduced energy consumption, heightening operational efficiency and sustainability.

The MINDS programme lauds AI technologies successfully applied across industries, with Dmall symbolizing retail's vanguard in meaningful AI application for economic and ecological advancement.

