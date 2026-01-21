Secret Diplomacy: NATO's Arctic Strategy Amid Greenland Controversy

During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte refrained from publicly commenting on the strain between the United States and its European allies over President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to acquire Greenland. Rutte emphasized his behind-the-scenes efforts on the matter, opting not to address it openly.

He acknowledged President Trump's stance and the broader concerns of global leaders, stressing the importance of increased efforts to safeguard the Arctic region against potential Russian and Chinese encroachments.

Rutte affirmed the ongoing collaboration among allies to fortify defenses in the Arctic, ensuring collective security and maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)