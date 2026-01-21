Left Menu

Secret Diplomacy: NATO's Arctic Strategy Amid Greenland Controversy

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addressed the tensions between the US and European allies concerning President Trump's Greenland ambitions. The focus is on protecting the Arctic from Russian and Chinese influence, with Rutte working on the issue discreetly, aiming for collective regional defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:08 IST
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte refrained from publicly commenting on the strain between the United States and its European allies over President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to acquire Greenland. Rutte emphasized his behind-the-scenes efforts on the matter, opting not to address it openly.

He acknowledged President Trump's stance and the broader concerns of global leaders, stressing the importance of increased efforts to safeguard the Arctic region against potential Russian and Chinese encroachments.

Rutte affirmed the ongoing collaboration among allies to fortify defenses in the Arctic, ensuring collective security and maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

