Left Menu

Assam's AIUDF slaps show cause notice to MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for praising BJP minister

"It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023," read the show cause notice.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:19 IST
Assam's AIUDF slaps show cause notice to MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for praising BJP minister
AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has slapped show cause notice on its MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for allegedly mentioning a minister of the BJP-led Assam government as "our man" and appreciating the minister. The show cause notice was issued by AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary (Admn) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed and asked Nijam Uddin Choudhury who represents the Algapur assembly constituency to send his reply on it within a week.

"It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023," read the show cause notice. "Such statement goes against the principle and status of our party which has maligned party images creating serious controversies in the political atmosphere and leads to gross misconduct and liable to take disciplinary action," it read further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023