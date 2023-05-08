Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the IAF Heritage Centre and lay the foundation stone for the Centre for Cyber Ops & Security in Chandigarh on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:21 IST
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the IAF Heritage Centre and lay the foundation stone for the Centre for Cyber Ops & Security in Chandigarh on Monday. The centre is expected to attract a large number of visitors from all over the country.

The Heritage Centre is being built with state-of-the-art technology and is the IAF's first Heritage Centre. Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, an official release stated. On Sunday, Rajnath Singh approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army along the Line of Control and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters/ Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organizational requirement.

This progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations. They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments.

The Territorial Army commenced commissioning women officers in 2019, in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment. Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA.

The Territorial Army is based on a citizen soldiers' army concept and officers undergo annual training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023