MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 38000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 29500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 28500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 47739.00 Castor Extr. 8450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8375.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 10200.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 11300.00 Gr Javas 70/80 11000.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10700.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 13400.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 13200.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 12600.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 12400.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 12000.00 Sunflower Seed 5800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 9800.00 Castorseed Bombay 5975.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1675.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 910.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1000.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 990.00 Refined Palm Oil 955.00 Soyabean Ref. 995.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1040.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1010.00 Copra white 1290.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 860.00 Linseed 910.00 Castor Comm. 1225.00 F.S.G. 1235.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1215.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - All above rates are net of GST.

