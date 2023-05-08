Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:25 IST
Gold climbs Rs 150; silver declines Rs 120
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price climbed Rs 150 to Rs 60,600 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,450 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined Rs 120 to Rs 77,580 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,600 per 10 gram, up Rs 150 per 10 gram,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 2,022 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 25.65 per ounce.

Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Monday as the yellow metal got support from weaker US dollar, Gandhi said.

