Gold climbs Rs 150; silver declines Rs 120

Gold price climbed Rs 150 to Rs 60,600 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,450 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined Rs 120 to Rs 77,580 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,600 per 10 gram, up Rs 150 per 10 gram,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 2,022 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 25.65 per ounce.

Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Monday as the yellow metal got support from weaker US dollar, Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)