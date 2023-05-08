Left Menu

India seeks investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:37 IST
India seeks investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala

India has sought investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and sovereign investor Mubadala in various areas, including renewable and digital sectors, an official statement said on Monday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh, who is in the UAE, held meetings with the senior leadership of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala.

''Welcoming the surge in investments from the UAE to India, Rajesh Kumar Singh invited both companies to explore new sectors for investing in India, especially the renewable and digital sectors,'' the commerce and industry ministry said.

Currently, the UAE is the seventh largest investor in India with an estimated investment of USD 18 billion, it added.

Singh and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeoudi jointly inaugurated events to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE.

After the implementation of the free trade agreement, bilateral trade has witnessed a 20 per cent growth.

India's exports to the UAE rose 12 per cent to USD 31.3 billion in 2022-2023.

Singh also inaugurated the Kerala Pavilion at the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, he will also inaugurate the International Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai.

The secretary will also be the chief guest at an event organised by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in which around 100 companies from India and UAE, including representatives of various export promotion councils, are expected to participate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023