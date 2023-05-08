Left Menu

J-K: Kashmir Divisional Commissioner reviews arrangements for army recruitment rally to be held in Srinagar

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the Indian Army Recruitment Rally to be held in Srinagar in June this year.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the Indian Army Recruitment Rally to be held in Srinagar in June this year. The Army Recruitment Rally will be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Bidhuri on Monday chaired a meeting of Civil Administration Officers and Officers of the Indian Army from Chinar Corps for coordination regarding the conduct of the recruitment rally. While chairing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner assured of all support from the civil administration for the smooth conduct of the recruitment rally.

Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar had recently announced the completion of the online common entrance exam as the first filter in the modified recruitment procedure for recruitment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme. (ANI)

