Left Menu

Yellen says pressures remain on some U.S. regional bank stocks but system sound

Yellen told CNBC in a live interview that some of the selling of bank shares was due to earnings strain, but added that the "bar is pretty high" for imposing any controls on short selling of bank stocks. "We're not seeing substantial deposit runoff," Yellen said. But short selling more broadly, the bar is pretty high to put controls on," Yellen said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 03:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 03:31 IST
Yellen says pressures remain on some U.S. regional bank stocks but system sound

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that some regional bank stock prices remained under pressure, but deposits had stabilized and regulators stood ready to use the same tools used in recent bank rescues if more contagion fears arose. Yellen told CNBC in a live interview that some of the selling of bank shares was due to earnings strain, but added that the "bar is pretty high" for imposing any controls on short selling of bank stocks.

"We're not seeing substantial deposit runoff," Yellen said. "So there are some pressures on stock prices but our banking system is well capitalized, it has access to liquidity and regulators stand ready to use the same tools we have in the past if there are further pressures that arise that could create contagion." Asked if she would support a temporary ban on short-selling of bank stocks to take some pressure off of regional banks, she said that was a matter for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to decide, and the last use of such controls in 2008 may have made things worse.

"If it were being found that there's market manipulation, that's something the SEC certainly could take action against. But short selling more broadly, the bar is pretty high to put controls on," Yellen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023