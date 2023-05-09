Left Menu

MP: 2 minor boys drown in pond

Two minor boys drowned while taking bath in a pond in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district, police said on Tuesday. Later, a police team reached the spot and fished out the bodies of the two boys, he said. The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem on Tuesday morning, he added.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:10 IST
MP: 2 minor boys drown in pond
Two minor boys drowned while taking bath in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Gadhi village on Monday, an official said. The two boys, aged 11 and 12, went to take bath in the pond located in an agriculture field. When they did not return till late evening, their family members launched a search and found their clothes near the pond, Gairatganj police station in-charge Mahesh Dandekar said. Later, a police team reached the spot and fished out the bodies of the two boys, he said. The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem on Tuesday morning, he added.

