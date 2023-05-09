BRIEF-Switzerland Joins Efforts Aimed At Securing Global Supply And Value Chains - Federal Council

May 9 (Reuters) -

* SWITZERLAND JOINS EFFORTS AIMED AT SECURING GLOBAL SUPPLY AND VALUE CHAINS - FEDERAL COUNCIL

* SWITZERLAND IS ADDING ITS NAME TO A JOINT STATEMENT SUPPORTED BY 28 STATES AND ASSOCIATIONS OF STATES, INCLUDING THE EU, THE USA AND GERMANY - FEDERAL COUNCIL Source text: [https://bit.ly/3B7TaAp]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)