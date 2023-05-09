Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti district receives fresh snowfall

"The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra(Bda bangal, Baijnath), Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur with the possibility of hail in the district of Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur, IMD in a bulletin said.

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
High mountains of the Keylong area in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours. "The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra (Bda bangal, Baijnath), Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur with the possibility of hail in the district of Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur, IMD in a bulletin said.

Earlier, the local administration had issued an advisory to avoid unnecessary travel. The district disaster control room of Lahaul Spiti district issued a warning to local people and tourists on Saturday evening to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather conditions.

Last week India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert along with a hailstorm and thunderstorm warning. "These weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 4-5 days. We have issued an orange alert and in some areas, we have issued heavy rainfall warnings for the next few days," IMD Himachal head Surender Paul said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

