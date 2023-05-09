BRIEF-Qatar Sets June Marine Crude OSP At Oman/Dubai Plus $0.95/Bbl
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:41 IST
May 9 (Reuters) -
* QATAR SETS JUNE MARINE CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $0.95/BBL; LAND CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $0.95/BBL -PRICING DOCUMENT
