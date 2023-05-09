Left Menu

Army to have common uniform for officers of Brigadier, above ranks from August 1

"The changes will be implemented from August 1 this year. There is no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers of the Indian Army," official sources said.

Army to have common uniform for officers of Brigadier, above ranks from August 1
In an attempt to do away with differences in the Officers' uniform from the rank of Brigadier and above, the Indian Army have decided to adopt a common uniform irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment. According to official sources, the move is aimed at bringing a common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, which goes beyond the boundaries of regimentation.

"This will also reinforce the Indian Army's character to be a fair and equitable organisation. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders," they said. "The changes will be implemented from August 1 this year. There is no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers of the Indian Army," they added.

Sources further said that the move is aimed at promoting and strengthening common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation. There would be a common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment.

"The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyards," they said. "A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army," sources explained. (ANI)

