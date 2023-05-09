PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

Parminder Chopra is set to head Power Finance Corporation (PFC), with PESB recommending her name for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-owned non-banking financial institution.

Chopra currently serving as Director (Finance), will be the first woman CMD of the NBFC, under the Ministry of Power. She is also on the board of the company.

In its notification dated May 8, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said it has ''recommended the name of Parminder Chopra for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation''.

The official holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant. She has over 35 years of experience in the power sector, including work experience at NHPC and the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

