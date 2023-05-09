Situation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorating - Funke Media

The situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, is deteriorating, Funke Media Group reported.

According to Ukraine's state-owned operating company Energoatom, Russia is bringing more troops and military vehicles to the site of the nuclear power plant.

"The situation of equipment and personnel is deteriorating," Energoatom president Petro Kotin told Funke.

