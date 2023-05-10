Telangana: Protest in Hyderabad in solidarity with minority victims of Manipur violence

A few people staged a black flag protest near Nampally Exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on Tuesday showing their solidarity with the minority people in the violence-hit Manipur. The protesters condemned the ongoing violence and oppression of tribal people in Manipur.

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Secretary of Telugu Catholic Bishops Council, Fr. Raju Alex said, "The vandalism caused on May 3 in Manipur has brought us here to show that we are in solidarity with the severe crisis because of the unprecedented act done by the miscreants. This is not a spontaneous act of violence but a well-planned act which has caused such destruction.' "We cannot bear this as citizens of this country. We cannot be silent and blame others. We will show our silent protest to make people aware of this. It can also continue any other place tomorrow. The recent elections in Manipur are a result of today. Today, the humanity in Manipur is suffering and we need to stand up for humanity. The government should take the necessary steps and register cases. We pray for the government to bring peace to Manipur," he added.

Sara Mathews, a woman participating in the protest said, "We are here to protest against the killings of the Christian tribals in Manipur. This is a peaceful protest. We are not even shouting slogans." "However, the police have taken our fathers and sisters into their vans. The majority community in Manipur is killing the Christian tribals there. Women are being raped and many other atrocities are going on. The BJP government there is not doing anything. When a riot crosses 24 hours, it only shows that the government and state machinery is supporting it. Is this a repeat of the Godra incidents?" she questioned.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Left parties of Manipur met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to make suggestions and to bring about an amicable solution for restoring normalcy in the state. Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey urged the Manipur Left Party delegation to contribute to the state's peace and tranquillity.

The Left parties delegation demanded that relief materials be distributed to the 50 thousand people in the various relief camps irrespective of caste, creed and religion. They also demanded the immediate rescue and evacuation of people hiding in places.

The delegation included demands to provide help to the families of the victims of the communal violence, to construct houses for the victims whose houses were burnt to ashes, to build sheltering homes for the said victim individuals, to disarm the Kuki militants under Suspension of Operation (SoO) and to collect arms and ammunitions snatched from security personnel during the communal violence to keep the SoO groups in their designated camps. After patiently hearing the points raised by the left parties delegation, Governor Anusuiya Uikey appealed to the left party leadership to help the administration in the restoration of normalcy and to bring peace and tranquillity in the near future.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. Violence has gripped the entire state for several days and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

