UAE's ADNOC says 'business as usual' in Asia
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:56 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) sees no dip in demand from Asian customers as cheap Russian oil flows into the continent on the back of Western sanctions on Moscow, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
"To me it is business as usual," Mussabeh al-Kaabi, executive director for low carbon solutions and international growth told Reuters in an interview when asked whether he was seeing a dip in demand as a result of Russian exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement