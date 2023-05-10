Cast vote after looking at cooking gas cylinders, Shivakumar appeals to Karnataka voters

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday appealed to the people of Karnataka to cast their vote after "looking at gas cylinders". Shivakumar, who cast his vote, earlier offered prayers at Kenkeramma temple.

"I am appealing to everyone, please cast a vote by looking at our gas cylinders. I have advised all my leaders to put a (cooking) gas cylinder outside the booth and put a garland on it," Shivakumar told reporters. The Congress has accused the BJP government of failing to check inflation and alleged that people were suffering due to high prices of some essential commodities.

Shivakumar, who is contesting from the Kanakapura constituency, exuded confidence that the people of Karnataka will give Congress 141 seats in the 224-member assembly. "Today young voters have a great opportunity, they will vote for a change. They know about the price rise and corruption in the state and I'm sure that they will go for a change and give us 141 seats," he said.

"I'm confident that the Congress party will form the Government. I appeal to everyone, please cast a vote after looking at gas cylinders," he added. Polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on Wednesday.

DK Shivakumar's wife exuded confidence of his victory. "I am 100 per cent confident that my husband will win. Congress will form the government. It (The Kerala Story) will not have any effect in Karnataka. I appeal to people to vote for Congress," she said.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to urged voters to come out and participate in the democratic process for a better future. "People of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time to vote in large numbers. We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," Kharge said in a tweet. (ANI)

