Russia's Transneft says Druzhba pipeline 'attacked' near Ukraine border - TASS
Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft said on Wednesday that a filling point on the Druzhba pipeline in a Russian region bordering Ukraine had been attacked, the TASS news agency reported, citing a company statement.
Transneft said nobody was injured in the incident, which it branded a "terrorist attack", TASS reported.
