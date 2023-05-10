Left Menu

Teenager shot dead in Noida while trying to stop fight

A 16-year-old boy died in Noida Sector 62 on Wednesday after he was allegedly shot at by a man.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:14 IST
Teenager shot dead in Noida while trying to stop fight
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy died in Noida Sector 62 on Wednesday after he was allegedly shot at by a man. According to Noida Police, the deceased was identified as Tavis Yadav.

Police said Tavis was shot when he tried to stop a brawl between his maternal uncle and the accused. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. "Today at around 5 am, a boy named Tavis Yadav, age 16, resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar died during treatment due to bullet injury in the chest in Sector 62 Noida Fortis Hospital," said police.

The body was sent for postmortem. Police started an investigation. The accused Dharmendra is absconding and efforts were underway to arrest him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023