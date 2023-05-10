Teenager shot dead in Noida while trying to stop fight
A 16-year-old boy died in Noida Sector 62 on Wednesday after he was allegedly shot at by a man.
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old boy died in Noida Sector 62 on Wednesday after he was allegedly shot at by a man. According to Noida Police, the deceased was identified as Tavis Yadav.
Police said Tavis was shot when he tried to stop a brawl between his maternal uncle and the accused. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. "Today at around 5 am, a boy named Tavis Yadav, age 16, resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar died during treatment due to bullet injury in the chest in Sector 62 Noida Fortis Hospital," said police.
The body was sent for postmortem. Police started an investigation. The accused Dharmendra is absconding and efforts were underway to arrest him. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharmendra
- Tavis
- Noida
- Tavis Yadav
- Gautam Buddha Nagar
ALSO READ
Deliberations at G20 forum to aid NEP implementation by adoption of best practices, global models: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Govt deliberating on ways to formalise skilling in school system, de-link degrees from competency: Dharmendra Pradhan
Immense scope for India, Singapore to work towards preparing a future-ready workforce: Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 event
UGC, AICTE, NCERT must come together to create framework for mapping future skills: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of G20 meet.
Kharge made 'poisonous snake' barb at PM Modi to please his political masters: Dharmendra Pradhan