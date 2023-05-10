Left Menu

R. K. Singh lays foundation stone for augmentation of POWERGRID Ara Substation

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R. K. Singh said that the initiative will speed up the pace of development in Ara, and give boost to economic and social development of the region through a strong power infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:36 IST
R. K. Singh lays foundation stone for augmentation of POWERGRID Ara Substation
Image Credit: Twitter(@RajKSinghIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri R. K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, laid the foundation stone for augmentation of 220/132 kV POWERGRID Ara Substation yesterday. Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Hon'ble Energy Minister, Bihar, Shri Amrendra Pratap Singh, Hon'ble MLA, Ara, Shri Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Hon'ble MLA, Barhara, Smt. Kiran Devi, Hon'ble MLA, Sandesh, Mr. Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Hon'ble Member, Bihar Legislative Council, Smt. Indu Devi, Mayor, Ara, Smt. Poonam Devi, Deputy Mayor, Ara, Chairman and Managing Director of POWERGRID Shri K. Sreekant and senior government officials were present on the occasion.The augmentation of POWERGRID Ara sub-station will increase the total transformation capacity of the sub-station to 560 MVA.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R. K. Singh said that the initiative will speed up the pace of development in Ara, and give boost to economic and social development of the region through a strong power infrastructure. “This initiative would facilitate meeting demand of electricity for the next 10 years in Ara. Uninterrupted power supply will lead to industrial and commercial development of the area and also improve power availability in Bhojpur, Buxar and Rohtas districts. It will further strengthen Ara's connectivity with the national grid,” Shri Singh added.

Various works of rural development such as bathing ghat, PCC road, community hall, culvert, boundary wall, retaining wall etc. have been undertaken by POWERGRID under Corporate Social Responsibility in Bhojpur. Arrangement of bench desk in schools, high mast light and construction of toilets etc. have also been done under CSR. Apart from the core business of power transmission, POWERGRID, a Maharatna PSU of the Government of India, is playing a leading role in impacting lives through multifarious social development initiatives under the slogan of “POWERGRID - Transmitting Power, Transforming Lives”.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023