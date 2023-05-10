TP Solar Limited organizes its first ever virtual walk-in interview drive

TP Solar Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), is holding its first ever virtual walk-in drive for recruitment in manufacturing roles in its 4 GW plant at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to work in one of India’s largest solar manufacturing plants, which will generate 4 GW of solar cells and modules annually. TP Solar Ltd. provides diversified career opportunities for those who want to contribute to creating a greener future.

Interested candidates can visit the link at http:url.li/gxdhj and register themselves. The last date to submit applications is May 12, 2023. TP Solar Limited will shortlist applicants based on the submitted information and notify the eligible candidates. Candidates from various industries, such as pharmaceutical, automobile, semi-conductor, and chemical, may also apply.

TP Solar Limited is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce, creating opportunities for women to lead the green energy transition through its focus on safety, supporting life-stage transition, learning and growth opportunities, and promoting overall health and wellbeing.

About Tata Power Renewable Limited: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (“TPREL”) is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited and is one of the country’s most significant renewable energy players. TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, and storage systems including battery storage) that it owns, operates, and maintains. It also offers comprehensive green energy solutions for rural and urban areas like turnkey, EPC and O&M solutions for various business segments like utility-scale projects, solar rooftop, and solar pump systems. Along with its extensive portfolio of renewable solutions, it has a state-of-the-art solar cell and module manufacturing plant of 1.2GW in Bengaluru and plans to set up a Greenfield 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module plant. In addition, TPREL also provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across various segments and other advisory solutions across the renewable sector. As on date, TPREL’s total renewable utility capacity is 6,572 MW including 2,654 MW projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity is 3,918 MW, which includes 2,990 MW solar and 928 MW wind. Presently, the company's solar EPC portfolio is more than 11.5GWp of ground-mount utility-scale, over 1.6GW of rooftop and distributed ground-mounted systems, and over 97,000 solar water pumps. TPREL aims to provide energy access to millions of people across the country via its integrated green energy solutions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)