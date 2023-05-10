Left Menu

BSF saves life of elderly woman from West Bengal at India-Bangladesh border

The timely assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF) saved the life of a 65-year-old woman from Shikarpur village near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Visuals from Shikarpur village (Source: Twitter/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
The timely assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF) saved the life of a 65-year-old woman from Shikarpur village near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Tuesday. According to BSF, Siddhisori Mandal suddenly developed high blood pressure while sleeping at her house on Tuesday night. Her family immediately sought help from the company commander of the Shikarpur border post.

The company commander promptly sent a nursing assistant with a BSF ambulance to the woman's residence in Shikarpur which comes under the jurisdiction of 86 Battalion of the BSF. The woman was then transported to Karimpur Government Hospital where she received the necessary medical attention. Her condition is now stable, said the border guarding force. Gopal Mandal, the woman's husband, expressed his gratitude to the BSF, stating that without their timely assistance, his wife's survival would have been uncertain, said the BSF.

Notably, BSF is mandated to guard the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

