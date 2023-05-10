Left Menu

Defence Ministry waives off quality assurance fee to make Indian products more competitive in global market

In a significant move to promote reforms and bring ease of doing business, the Department of Defence Production has waived off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied by the QA agencies under its administrative control for the stores meant for exports.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:14 IST
Defence Ministry waives off quality assurance fee to make Indian products more competitive in global market
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to promote reforms and ensure ease of doing business, the Department of Defence Production has waived off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied by the QA agencies under its administrative control for the stores meant for the exports. According to the Ministry of Defence, this industry-friendly initiative would make defence products cost-competitive in the global market.

The Ministry of Defence provides proof and testing facilities to the industry for their products through its various proof and testing establishments to make Indian defence products more competitive in the international market. Charges are levied by the QA agencies as per the fixed rates and the industry adds this charge to the cost of the products which adversely affects its cost competitiveness. But now these charges have been scrapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023