Left Menu

Haryana: Fire breaks out at disposable glass manufacturing factory in Rohtak

According to the fire officials, 3 children and a woman were rescued from the building and the fire tenders have managed to douse the flames.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:28 IST
Haryana: Fire breaks out at disposable glass manufacturing factory in Rohtak
Fire at a disposable glass manufacturing factory in Rohtak, Haryana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a disposable glass and plate manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rohtak district on Wednesday, said fire officials. According to fire officials, 3 children and a woman were rescued from the building and the fire tenders have managed to douse the flames.

"At 12 pm we got information that a factory had caught fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We have rescued 3 children and a woman. The fire has been put under control", Rajveer Singh, Fire Station Incharge said. Earlier in January this year, a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Manesar area of Haryana's Gurugram.

"The fire broke out around 5 pm on Sunday at a shoe factory located in Sector 8, IMT Manesar. The fire first caught at the factory's rear side, and later engulfed the entire property. Fire also engulfed the adjacent cardboard factory", one of the fire officials said. It took over three hours for more than 20 fire tenders to put the fire under control.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit," said Fire Department Officer Narendra Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023