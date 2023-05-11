Pockets in Mumbai's western suburbs suffer power cut

Many pockets in the western suburbs of Mumbai suffered a power outage on Wednesday evening due to a technical fault in cabling, officials said.

Parts of Santacruz and Khar, both upscale localities, suffered the power outage for more than half an hour, a spokesperson for Adani Electricity Mumbai, a private energy distribution company, said.

The spokesperson added that there was no disruption in critical establishments.

It can be noted that the financial capital has had a chequered past when it comes to power outages and has suffered multiple incidents of electricity cuts in the recent past, including one in October 2020 which lasted for over 12 hours.

